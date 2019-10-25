National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to hold public hearing on Oct 31

The National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will hold a khulli kutchery here at its regional office on Thursday (Oct 31)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa will hold a khulli kutchery here at its regional office on Thursday (Oct 31).

According to press release issued here on Friday NAB K-P Director General Fiyaz Ahmed Qureshi will hear public complaints as per directives of NAB chairman during the open forum which would be held at the regional office of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) which is located adjacent to the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Complex Phase-V in Hayatabad from 2pm to 4pm.

Complainants have been asked to bring their written complaints along with CNIC and initial copies of evidence. The director general said that investigation would be conducted on complaints in transparent manner.