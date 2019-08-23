National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests swindler for cheating public at large

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Saeed ul Wahab resident of Garhi Ayub Khan Mardan allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba swindling millions of rupees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa arrested Saeed ul Wahab resident of Garhi Ayub Khan Mardan allegedly involved in cheating public at large under the garb of investment in Islamic Mudarraba swindling millions of rupees.

The NAB KP initiated inquiry against the accused Saeed ul Wahab upon receipt of several complaints.

It transpired during proceedings that the accused in connivance with his cronies lured innocent public to invest in their fake Mudarraba business promising exorbitant profit to the public on their investments.

Thus the accused person defrauded the general public and deprived them of their hard earnings.

Accused Saeed ul Wahab was produced before Accountability Court. Honorable court granted 14 days physical custody to NAB Khyber Pakhtukhwa.

In view of Chairman NAB Justice Javaid Iqbal's vision to provide every possible relief to general public, the Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwar Fayyaz Ahmed Qureshi, assured the general public that NAB will continue its efforts without any fear or favour and ensured the return of looted money from the culprits to its rightful owners.