National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests Mudarba scam proclaimed offender

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has arrested a Mudarba scam proclaimed offender Qazi Abubakar, the front man of main accused Mufti Ehsan.

According to NAB spokesman, the accused Qazi Abubakar has allegedly been involved in looting million of rupees of the people.

The accountability court has already been awarded imprisonment and billion of rupee fine to the accused including Mufti Ehsan and others involved in Mudarba scam.

A total of 44 suspects of Mudarba scam has already been arrested.

Meanwhile, the Bureau has decided to auction 13 precious luxury vehicles, houses and property. The amount fetched through auctioning would be distributed among Mudarba affectees after scrutiny.

Director General NAB, Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said the anti graft watch dog has pledged to eradicate corrupt elements as well as corruption.

The bureau will continue pursuing zero tolerance policy against corruption.