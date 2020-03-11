National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its fake Director

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an impersonator Muhammad Haroon on the allegations of making illegal demands, threatening and browbeating to the officers of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by posing himself as director NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an impersonator Muhammad Haroon on the allegations of making illegal demands, threatening and browbeating to the officers of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by posing himself as director NAB.

According to NAB spokesman, the fake officer has been handed over to police for further action.

NAB has already apprehended 10 such impersonators in last two years and handed over to the police.

NAB has once again asked the people to immediately inform NAB spokesman if any fake officer makes illegal demand.

Chairman NAB has already directed its officers not to talk to any accused person by telephone.

Letter should be written to the accused if questioning is necessary from him and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.