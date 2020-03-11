UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Arrests Its Fake Director

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 04:53 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrests its fake Director

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an impersonator Muhammad Haroon on the allegations of making illegal demands, threatening and browbeating to the officers of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by posing himself as director NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has arrested an impersonator Muhammad Haroon on the allegations of making illegal demands, threatening and browbeating to the officers of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) by posing himself as director NAB.

According to NAB spokesman, the fake officer has been handed over to police for further action.

NAB has already apprehended 10 such impersonators in last two years and handed over to the police.

NAB has once again asked the people to immediately inform NAB spokesman if any fake officer makes illegal demand.

Chairman NAB has already directed its officers not to talk to any accused person by telephone.

Letter should be written to the accused if questioning is necessary from him and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau From Oil And Gas Development Company Limited

Recent Stories

Heavy rain hits country's upper and central parts ..

15 minutes ago

HEC committed to developing solution-oriented inte ..

1 minute ago

Waqas Maqsood confirmed as Aamer Yamin’s replace ..

33 minutes ago

Nine Qatar World Cup workers die in 2019

19 minutes ago

E-system bringing transparency in Excise Deptt, sa ..

19 minutes ago

46 tourists stuck on virus-hit Nile cruise boat fl ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.