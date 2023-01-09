UrduPoint.com

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Asks Fake City Residencia Victims To Submit Compensation Claims By Jan 24

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 11:04 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asks fake City Residencia victims to submit compensation claims by Jan 24

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the citizens cheated by the owners of City Residencia, Peshawar to submit their compensation claims by January 24, 2023 for getting back their looted money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the citizens cheated by the owners of City Residencia, Peshawar to submit their compensation claims by January 24, 2023 for getting back their looted money.

According to an announcement of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the bureau has started investigations against the owners of the fake housing society on the allegations of receiving money from the people by fraudulent means by promising them plots in aforementioned housing scheme.

The NAB has asked affected people to submit their applications on stamp paper along with the copies of their relevant documents duly attested by notary public to Deputy Director (Coordination), Investigation Wing,I, NAB, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PDA Complex, Block III, Phase V, Hayatabad, Peshawar within the stipulated time.

/395

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Accountability Bureau Money January From Housing

Recent Stories

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zi ..

French FA boss Le Graet under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA S ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority launches ADAA Smart application

10 minutes ago
 Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transaction ..

Dubai records over AED2.1 bn in realty transactions Monday

10 minutes ago
 BISP dynamic survey to be opened in disaster affec ..

BISP dynamic survey to be opened in disaster affected areas: Secretary BISP

2 minutes ago
 Plenary Session of Geneva moot includes cross-part ..

Plenary Session of Geneva moot includes cross-party representation from all prov ..

2 minutes ago
 Compassionate pledges at Geneva moot to help Pakis ..

Compassionate pledges at Geneva moot to help Pakistan for resilient recovery & r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.