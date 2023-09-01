National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan holds public hearing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt Gen. (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed, a Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) was arranged in NAB Balochistan, said a handout issued here on Friday.

A number of complainants belonging to Balochistan participated in the open court.

The Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal Khan talked about the mandate and jurisdiction of NAB and apprised the people about the complaint filing procedure in NAB.

He said that the Bureau was committed to fight against corruption and was utilizing all energies to bring the corrupt elements to justice.

The NAB is resolute and firm for the eradication of corruption from the country. The robbers who looted the public resources and caused loss to the national exchequer will not be spared, he expressed.

On the occasion, Director General NAB Balochistan listened to the people individually, asked the reports from the concerned officers in under investigation matters with NAB and directed them to dispose off the pending cases at the earliest.

It is to be remembered that the Khuli Kachehri will be held on regular basis at NAB Balochistan every last Thursday of every month for two hours from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm.