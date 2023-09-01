Open Menu

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan Holds Public Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2023 | 07:02 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan holds public hearing

On the instructions of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt Gen. (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed, a Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) was arranged in NAB Balochistan, said a handout issued here on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :On the instructions of Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lt Gen. (Retd.) Nazir Ahmed, a Khuli Kachehri (Open Court) was arranged in NAB Balochistan, said a handout issued here on Friday.

A number of complainants belonging to Balochistan participated in the open court.

The Director General NAB Balochistan Zafar Iqbal Khan talked about the mandate and jurisdiction of NAB and apprised the people about the complaint filing procedure in NAB.

He said that the Bureau was committed to fight against corruption and was utilizing all energies to bring the corrupt elements to justice.

The NAB is resolute and firm for the eradication of corruption from the country. The robbers who looted the public resources and caused loss to the national exchequer will not be spared, he expressed.

On the occasion, Director General NAB Balochistan listened to the people individually, asked the reports from the concerned officers in under investigation matters with NAB and directed them to dispose off the pending cases at the earliest.

It is to be remembered that the Khuli Kachehri will be held on regular basis at NAB Balochistan every last Thursday of every month for two hours from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan National Accountability Bureau Resolute All From Court

Recent Stories

Stocks rise as US jobs data reassures investors

Stocks rise as US jobs data reassures investors

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hos ..

Meeting discusses steps for improving teaching hospitals

6 minutes ago
 Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

Flood relief activities continue: PDMA

6 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakis ..

Asia Cup 2023: Hayden offers predictions for Pakistan, India clash

11 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustee ..

Chief Secretary chairs meeting of Board of Trustees of Employees Group Insurance ..

9 minutes ago
 Iranian cultural counsellor condemns Holy Quran de ..

Iranian cultural counsellor condemns Holy Quran desecration, calls for global so ..

9 minutes ago
Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

Drug peddler arrested with 5-kg charas

9 minutes ago
 Five killed over old enmity in Attock

Five killed over old enmity in Attock

9 minutes ago
 Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaij ..

Four Armenian troops killed in clash with Azerbaijan

5 minutes ago
 Football: Europa Conference League group stage dra ..

Football: Europa Conference League group stage draw

6 minutes ago
 China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transcei ..

China develops first reconfigurable 5G RF transceiver chip

6 minutes ago
 Secretary witnesses machinery to address vegetativ ..

Secretary witnesses machinery to address vegetative growth in cotton

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan