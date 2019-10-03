UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Seeks Traders' Cooperation In Corruption Eradication Endeavours

Thu 03rd October 2019

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday sought business community's cooperation in his endeavour to eradicate corruption from the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday sought business community's cooperation in his endeavour to eradicate corruption from the society.

Addressing businessmen community in Lahore, he said he was making all out efforts to eradicate corruption from the society without caring about powerful mafias having unprecedented stories on their credit. Business community should extend moral support to NAB against its fight against corruption.

Out rightly rejecting one sided accountability allegations against the bureau, the chairman said that there was no need of NAB if everyone should ensures self accountability. NAB has no affiliation with the incumbent government as the bureau has allegiance with Pakistan, which has given the chairman unmatched honour and prestige. NAB has filed cases against powerful persons. The remaining cases of Panama papers were at different stages of hearing. Early action was taken on the information received on the cases a bit earlier.

Brushing aside the allegations of overstepping, he said bureau was a people-friendly institution and conducting accountability without any discrimination. NAB was to serve people and not to intimidate them. NAB was patriot. NAB file cases after complete investigation and inquiries.

He said the NAB only considers the case not the face. The country was indebted up to Rs100 billion, one perturbs where the money had been spent as economy was in shambles, no beds in hospitals, students were being denied admissions in universities.

NAB has no role in ruining of country's economy. Convicting or freeing suspects rest with the courts. A bike rider persons amassed wealth and make towers in Dubai.

Talking about allegations of no major recovery was made by NAB, he said it was very difficult to prove white collar crimes as the crime was committed in one city and property exists somewhere else. NAB has to work while remaining within the law, he can make recoveries within three weeks period, if granted absolute powers. He can't arrest a person without any reason even for four hours.

He said there was a difference between tax evasion and money laundering. NAB respects the dignity of complainants. NAB has no case of tax evasion as both were separate things. He has never approved plea bargain or signed arrest warrants of any suspect without verification.

He said NAB has recovered Rs71 billion during the last 22 months and overall recovery of bureau since inception was Rs342 billion.

Criticising fake housing societies, he said the housing societies have plundered the poor persons by posting alluring advertisements despite having no or little land.

He said every case of poor person was mega case for him, fake housing societies looted their life earned money without any remorse.

