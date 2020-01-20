UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Distributes Rs 14.4 Mln Among 56 Affectees Of Lake Vista Residentia Hosuing Scheme

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:19 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) distributes Rs 14.4 mln among 56 affectees of Lake Vista Residentia Hosuing Scheme

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has distributed Rs 14.4 millions among 56 affectees cheated by the owners of a fake housing society Lake Vista Residencia located at Mouza Abdullah, Adayala Road Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has distributed Rs 14.4 millions among 56 affectees cheated by the owners of a fake housing society Lake Vista Residencia located at Mouza Abdullah, Adayala Road Rawalpindi.

The accused Malik Muhammad Azam has already been arrested on the allegation of cheating public at large by promising people for giving houses in his scheme.

He escaped after collecting huge amounts from general public against the promise of giving them fully constructed houses in the said society.

NAB (Rawalpindi) had so far received complaints from 56 complainants, against accused Malik Muhammad Azam and others who neither provided them houses nor returned their money after failure to hand over houses, said a press release issue here on Monday.

Accused persons attracted the general public by making undue commitments that the housing scheme consisted of 4000 Kanal Land and all the facilities like swimming pools, Gymnasium, Parks , community center, Mosques and amusement parks had already been established there.

They claimed in their advertisement that 25% development work had already been completed and rest of the development would be completed in 3 years time. Accused failed to fulfill their promises.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said the bureau was making all out efforts to recover the looted money from the swindlers.

However, the practice to invest in the unauthorized schemes in greed of more interest and returns on investments must be ended and discouraged. He urged the people to invest only in the government approved banking system and investment companies.

Related Topics

National Accountability Bureau Road Rawalpindi Money All From Government Million Housing

Recent Stories

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup ann ..

2 minutes ago

Proper economic direction demanded for national de ..

11 minutes ago

Rupee sheds Rs 0.03 against dollar in interbank

49 seconds ago

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) simplifying pro ..

51 seconds ago

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

26 minutes ago

SARS-like virus spreads in China, reaches another ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.