National Accountability Bureau (NAB) files 206 references, recovers Rs 150 bln during 2019

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed 206 corruption references in different Accountability Courts, disposed of 161 references and recovered Rs 150 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer during 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed 206 corruption references in different Accountability Courts, disposed of 161 references and recovered Rs 150 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt and deposited in the national exchequer during 2019.

According to NAB performance 2019, he said the bureau has deposited Rs 178 billion in the national exchequer after recovering from the corrupt elements and filed 600 corruption references in the last 27 months.

A total of 1,262 corruption references having accumulated value of Rs 943 billion were currently in 25 Accountability courts. NAB has filed 101 mega corruption references from out of a total of 179 mega corruption cases received. The accountability courts have disposed of 46 mega corruption references while 13 inquiries and 19 investigations were under process from out of 179 mega corruption cases.

The report says, the bureau has received as many as 51,291 complaints during 2019. Out of which 46,123 complaints were disposed off, while Action was being taken against 13,299 complaints. NAB has authorized conducting 1,464 complaint verification during 2019. Out of which 1,362 complaint verification were disposed of and scrutiny of 770 complaint verification were being continued.

NAB has also authorized conducting 574 inquiries during 2019.While. 658 inquiries were completed and investigations were continuing on 859 inquiries.

Likewise, the bureau has approved conducting investigations on 221 complaints during 2019. Inquiries were completed on 217 complaints. While inquiries on 335 investigations were continuing right now, the report said.