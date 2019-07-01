UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Files Reference Against Senator Robina Khalid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:15 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) files reference against Senator Robina Khalid

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed reference against Chief Executive Officer Cosmos Production,Senator Robina Khalid for allegedly inflicting Rs 30.13 million losses to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed reference against Chief Executive Officer Cosmos Production,Senator Robina Khalid for allegedly inflicting Rs 30.13 million losses to national exchequer.

According to NAB spokesman, the reference was filed by Investigation officer Afshan Basharat before the Judge Accountability Court, Islamabad on Monday, said a press release.

Ex-Executive Director, Lok Virsa, Islamabad, Mazhar-u-Islam S/o Muhammad Shafi, Chief Executive Director M/s Cosmos Productions (Pvt) Ltd Dr. Tabinda Zafar D/o Zafar Ali Shah, Chief Executive Director (Present), Self Generated Fund (SGF) of Lok Virsa have also been nominated in the reference.

During investigation it was established that the accused Mazhar-u-Islam S/o Muhammad Shafi by misusing his authority illegal extended the contracts in favour of M/s Cosmos Production in connivance with the accused Senator Robina Khalid and Dr.

Tabinda Zafar.

The suspects gained illegal benefits by getting the extension of agreement without calling the fresh tenders / without any competition and also failed to deposit the 50% profit earned by them; which resulted into the loss to the National Exchequer amounting to Rs. 30.13 Milion.

The evidence collected during the investigation has established that the accused persons committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices as defined under section 9(a), (vi) and (xii) punishable u/s 10 of NAO, 1999.

