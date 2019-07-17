(@imziishan)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed reference against Askari group of Investment/AGI pvt Ltd's CEO and Director for embezzling Rs. 26.81 millions of 127 people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has filed reference against Askari group of Investment/AGI pvt Ltd's CEO and Director for embezzling Rs. 26.81 millions of 127 people.

According NAB press release the reference has been filed in the Accountability Court No.4 Rawalpindi before Judge Ch. Anwar.

The accused CEO of AGI Nihal Khan and Director Shamshad Ali Baladi had collected Rs. 26.81 millions from 127 claimants in the name of fake and illegal cars/house financing and embezzled their hard earned money.

NAB Rawalpindi arrested accused Shamshad Ali Baladi from Karachi and remained on physical remand for 48 days however the other accused Nihal Khan has absconded abroad.

NAB Rawalpindi cautioned some properties and vehicles of accused to ensure recovery of looted amount.

NAB Rawalpindi has filed another reference against Tariq Qazi, ex-CEO, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Rasul Khan Mehsood ex-CEO, NTDC (alongwith other officials of NTDC) on making illegal investment in Trust Investment Bank by misusing their authorities.

The bank defaulted in paying back the amount to NTDC and caused loss to the national exchequer.