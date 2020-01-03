UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Intelligence Wing Hands Over Its Fake DG To Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:23 PM

He intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday handed over an imposter Muhammad Nadeem to police on the charges of looting people by introducing himself as Director General NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :The intelligence wing of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Friday handed over an imposter Muhammad Nadeem to police on the charges of looting people by introducing himself as Director General NAB.

A NAB spokesman said in a statement that NAB has so far arrested nine such fake officers, on their alleged involvement in looting the people by presenting themselves as officers of the Bureau.

The anti graft watchdog was strictly pursuing anti corruption strategy devised by Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal immediately after taking over the reins of the Bureau.

