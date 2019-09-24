UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi To Hear Public Complaints On Sept 26

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi to hear public complaints on Sept 26

Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi would personally hear public complaints on September 26 on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm at his office located in PDA Complex Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Khyber Pakthunkhwa, Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi would personally hear public complaints on September 26 on Thursday from 2pm to 5pm at his office located in PDA Complex Phase-V Hayatabad Peshawar.

Keeping in view of increase in tendency of corruption in the society, the Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal has decided to hear public complaints by himself and directed all the director generals of the bureau to hear public complaints by themselves.

According to NAB KP press release, cooperation of masses was required for elimination of corruption. In this connection, cases against misuse of authority by an official to benefit a person from a government exchequer or giving loss to Govt kitty or embezzled officials' funds and accumulated assets beyond known sources of income, would be heard.

Cases of official contracts of projects awarded against set laws, rules and regulations besides money embezzled from public through fraudulent means on the Names of residential plots, housing society and other mega corruption cases would also be heard.

The complainants were requested to come to NAB office along with written complaints, ID Cards and preliminary documentary proofs. The Director General said probes on all complaints would be made transparently and strict action would be taken against accused.

