National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi recovers Rs 14.653 bln in last 22 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi has recovered Rs14.653 billion from corrupt elements and deposited into national exchequer in the last 22 months, said official data.

According to official data, a comprehensive strategy has been chalked out to train new investigative officers from Police College Sihala.

This would improve the performance of investigation and research wing of the bureau.

NAB has also introduced grading system for evaluating the annual performance of NAB officers.

NAB has recovered a total of Rs 71 billion in the last 22 months.

The Rawalpindi Bureau has established more than 3,000 character building societies (CBS) in different educational institutions to enhance awareness among youth against corruption, it said.

The bureau has also organized seminars, declamation contests, essay writing competition, poster and painting competition in different universities, colleges and schools of twin cities, Jhelum, Chakwal and Attock to motivate youth against the menace of corruption.

