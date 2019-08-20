National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovers Rs 30.336 bln in 18 months

UrduPoint.com
National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered record Rs 30.336 billion from Jan 2018 to Jun 2019 and deposited into the national exchequer, said official source

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered record Rs 30.336 billion from Jan 2018 to Jun 2019 and deposited into the national exchequer, said official sources.

According to an official document, the bureau has established forensic science laboratory having the facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

The reputed national and international organizations including PILDAT, Mishal Pakistan, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have indicated Pakistan's efforts to eradicate corruption.

Similarly, Gilani and Gallop survey has indicated that 59 percent people of Pakistan have shown confidence upon NAB.

NAB has prescribed 10 months time for disposal of cases which comprises of two months for complaint verification, four months for inquiry and four months for investigation.

NAB officers have been directed to complete complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations as per already prescribed time period. Approval of competent authority should be sought for further extension in time frame by giving logical reasons as per law.

