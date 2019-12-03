National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovers Rs 73 billion in last 25 months: Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 73 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt in the last 25 months periods, Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday while chairing Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of the anti graft watchdog

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has recovered Rs 73 billion directly or indirectly from the corrupt in the last 25 months periods, Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal said on Tuesday while chairing Executive board Meeting (EBM) of the anti graft watchdog.

He said the bureau has filed 630 corruption references in different accountability courts in last 25 months. While overall 1,270 corruption references having accumulated value of over Rs 910 billion were still pending in different accountability courts.

The performance of NAB has already been acknowledged by reputable national and international institutions. The recent report of World Economic Forum has appreciated the policy of enhancing awareness against corruption and preventing corruption.

He said the anti graft watchdog was strictly pursuing the policy of 'Accountability for All.' NAB's priority was to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion. NAB acknowledges business community's contributions in promotion of industry. President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Daroo Khan Achakzai had already lauded the measures taken by chairman NAB for resolving the issues of business community.

The ongoing EBM is likely to approve filing various references, investigations and inquiries against different suspects, said a message received here from NAB spokesman.