National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Summons Maryam, Hassan, Hussain In Asset Beyond Means, Money Laundering Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 04:22 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, her brothers Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz to appear before its investigation team on July 31 in the money laundering and assets beyond means cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has summoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz, her brothers Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz to appear before its investigation team on July 31 in the money laundering and assets beyond means cases.Moreover, the accountability watchdog has also ordered Abbas Sharif's son Abdul Aziz to appear in the bureau's office on the same date in Lahore.

