National Accredited Council reviews performance of affiliated institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) The 6th meeting of the National Accreditation Council (NAC) of NAVTTC, reviewed the performance of the institutions affiliated to the council across the country.

The meeting held here yesterday under the chairmanship of NAC Chairman Mian Waqas Masood, while Executive Director of National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Aamir Jan also addressed.

During the meeting NAC also discussed the measures to further improve the performance of accredited institutions.

The meeting was also attended by the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of education, DG National Accreditation Council Dr.

Fida Bazai and representatives of public and private institutions.

In the meeting, the affairs of the organizations affiliated to NAVTTC were also discussed.

In the meeting, the affairs of accredited institutions with the council were finalized.

During this time, the affiliated institutions belonging to other regions including the four provinces were also evaluated regarding the performance and improvement measures.

Speaking at the meeting, NAVTTC Executive Director Aamir Jan emphasized the need to resolve all issues amicably and said that concrete steps will be taken to further improve the quality of the Accreditation Council.