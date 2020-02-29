National Action Plan chalked out to cope with Coronavirus outbreak in country, says Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that National Action Plan has been chalked out to cope with Coronavirus outbreak in the coutry

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 29th February, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that National Action Plan has been chalked out to cope with Coronavirus outbreak in the coutry.She was addressing a news briefing along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr.

Zafar Mirza in Islamabad on Saturday. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the National Action Plan will be put up at the Federal Cabinet's meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday for approval.She sought media cooperation in raising awareness about coronavirus and its prevention.

The Special Assistant said the federal government has sought reports from all the provincial governments about preventive measures.Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the opposition to avoid doing politics and be united on the issue of coronavirus, which has emerged as global pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said a crucial meeting regarding Coronavirus was held in Islamabad today.He said the meeting decided to further tighten security at all entry points of airports to identify the patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza said two more cases of Coronavirus have emerged in Pakistan with one in Sindh and other in Federal Capital.He further said that the government will release an important advisory about masks and other safety equipments against Coronavirus. Dr Zafar Mirza urged the citizens to call on toll free number 1166 in case of any emergency regarding Coronavirus.