UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Action Plan Chalked Out To Cope With Coronavirus Outbreak In Country, Says Firdous

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 12:00 AM

National Action Plan chalked out to cope with Coronavirus outbreak in country, says Firdous

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st March, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has stated that National Action Plan has been chalked out to cope with Coronavirus outbreak in the coutry.She was addressing a news briefing along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr.

Zafar Mirza in Islamabad on Saturday. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the National Action Plan will be put up at the Federal Cabinet's meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday for approval.She sought media cooperation in raising awareness about coronavirus and its prevention.

The Special Assistant said the federal government has sought reports from all the provincial governments about preventive measures.Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan urged the opposition to avoid doing politics and be united on the issue of coronavirus, which has emerged as global pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Services Dr. Zafar Mirza said a crucial meeting regarding Coronavirus was held in Islamabad today.He said the meeting decided to further tighten security at all entry points of airports to identify the patients.

Dr Zafar Mirza said two more cases of Coronavirus have emerged in Pakistan with one in Sindh and other in Federal Capital.He further said that the government will release an important advisory about masks and other safety equipments against Coronavirus. Dr Zafar Mirza urged the citizens to call on toll free number 1166 in case of any emergency regarding Coronavirus.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan Media All From Government Cabinet Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

14 minutes ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar presides over NJP ..

30 minutes ago

Govt reduces POL prices

14 minutes ago

Cargo Vessel Sinks Off Japan's Coast, 13 People Mi ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.