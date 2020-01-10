UrduPoint.com
National Action Plan For Children Safety To Be Launched In End Of January: Federal Minister For Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:51 PM

National Action Plan for Children Safety to be launched in end of January: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Friday informed the National Assembly that National Action Plan would be formally launched in the end of the ongoing month aimed at protecting rights of children and to save them from sexual abuse

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Friday informed the National Assembly that National Action Plan would be formally launched in the end of the ongoing month aimed at protecting rights of children and to save them from sexual abuse.

She stated this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding cases of child molestation in general and gruesome incident particularly in Mansehra.

The minister said that awareness campaigns were launched in the Capital to check child abuse while committees of local people including teachers had been constituted for awareness against this menace.

She said the government in collaboration with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) would set up an Registry which would compile data of those persons involved in cases of sexual abuses.

A mechanism would be made to share the data of sexual offenders with other countries.

About the tragic incident in Mansehra, she said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government was in complete touch with the family of victim. She said that culprit Qari Shamas Uddin involved in this case had been arrested while the child was shifted at home four days before.

One of the lawmaker in the House demanded the public hangings of those involved in such crimes of child abuse. The minister said that action would be ensured against the perpetrator of this act as per law of land. She said that KP government would be provided legal assistance in this matter.

