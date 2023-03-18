National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team paid visits UVAS Ravi Campus

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) paid visit to the UVAS, Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) paid visit to the UVAS, Ravi Campus Pattoki.

The committee members reviewed facilities of three-degree programmes, including BS (Hons.) Poultry Science, BS (Hons) Fisheries & Aquaculture, and BS (Hons) Dairy Technology part of pre-accreditation visit.

Team members comprised of Women University, Swabi (retired) Prof Dr Abdul Rab, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof (retd) Dr Muhammad Aslam Mirza, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof (retd) Dr Ahsan-ul-Haq, Secretary (NAEAC) Dr Abdul Ghaffar and IT Coordinator (NAEAC) Mr Abdullah.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima and Principal Officer, Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid briefed them regarding the different teaching and lab facilities of Ravi Campus.

Later, Chairperson of each department gave an overview to (NAEAC) team regarding their departmental activities and standards of the NAEAC being followed by the department.

The committee visited various departments, including poultry, dairy & fish farms, milk and fish processing plants, the zoological museum, the Central laboratory complex, hostels, sports complex and other research and training facilities of the Ravi Campus. The team also held an individual meeting with the undergraduate, postgraduate students and faculty.

The Committee appreciated UVAS achievements and state-of-the-art research and training facilities available in Ravi Campus for the imparting of practical knowledge to students.

At the end, NAEAC team members met with Prof Dr Saima and discussed the strengths and identified necessary areas for improvement in departments.