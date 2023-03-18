UrduPoint.com

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) Team Paid Visits UVAS Ravi Campus

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2023 | 08:56 PM

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team paid visits UVAS Ravi Campus

National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) paid visit to the UVAS, Ravi Campus Pattoki

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ):National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council (NAEAC) team from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) paid visit to the UVAS, Ravi Campus Pattoki.

The committee members reviewed facilities of three-degree programmes, including BS (Hons.) Poultry Science, BS (Hons) Fisheries & Aquaculture, and BS (Hons) Dairy Technology part of pre-accreditation visit.

Team members comprised of Women University, Swabi (retired) Prof Dr Abdul Rab, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof (retd) Dr Muhammad Aslam Mirza, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Prof (retd) Dr Ahsan-ul-Haq, Secretary (NAEAC) Dr Abdul Ghaffar and IT Coordinator (NAEAC) Mr Abdullah.

Dean Faculty of Animal Production & Technology Prof Dr Saima and Principal Officer, Ravi Campus Dr Arshad Javid briefed them regarding the different teaching and lab facilities of Ravi Campus.

Later, Chairperson of each department gave an overview to (NAEAC) team regarding their departmental activities and standards of the NAEAC being followed by the department.

The committee visited various departments, including poultry, dairy & fish farms, milk and fish processing plants, the zoological museum, the Central laboratory complex, hostels, sports complex and other research and training facilities of the Ravi Campus. The team also held an individual meeting with the undergraduate, postgraduate students and faculty.

The Committee appreciated UVAS achievements and state-of-the-art research and training facilities available in Ravi Campus for the imparting of practical knowledge to students.

At the end, NAEAC team members met with Prof Dr Saima and discussed the strengths and identified necessary areas for improvement in departments.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Education Agriculture Visit Swabi Pattoki University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Women HEC From University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

15 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

15 minutes ago
 Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy prot ..

Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy protests

12 minutes ago
 Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Da ..

Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine's extens ..

12 minutes ago
 Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls fo ..

Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls for protests

13 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitatio ..

Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitation centres in major cities

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.