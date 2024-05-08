National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council Delegation Visits UVAS
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) A five-member delegation from National Agriculture Education Accreditation Council, led by Chairperson Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan, visited the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Wednesday, here at City Campus.
A detailed meeting was held at the syndicate room with the NAEAC delegation, and Dean Faculty of Life Sciences Business Management Prof Dr Muhammad Azam chaired the meeting. Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Aneela Zameer Durrani and other senior faculty members from Food Science and Human Nutrition Department and Department of Environmental Sciences were also present.
Prof Fayyaz-ul-Hassan gave a detailed presentation on the composition of NAEAC board, mission, objectives, evaluation criteria for academic program, accreditation outcomes, number of visits for external evaluation of degree program, recent accomplishments, accreditation categories and rating, etc.
He said one of the challenging tasks for the council is to ensure that the prevailing standards of education, available resources, infrastructure, labs, tools, equipment and professional human resources so that their graduates are equally trained and equipped with the same standard of scientific knowledge in universities.
At the end of meeting, UVAS Vice-Chancellor Meritorious Prof Dr Muhammad Younus presented shields to NAEAC delegation.
Earlier, Dr Muhammad Azam showed a video documentary of UVAS to the delegation to give an overview of UVAS research, development interventions and student strength along with national and international collaboration.
