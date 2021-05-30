National AI Forum to gather industrial, academia experts at one platform on Sept. 2

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Forum will be organized on September 2, to gather industrial and academic experts from Pakistan and abroad under one roof.

This national event will be organized by Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence (SPCAI), a center of excellence in Artificial Intelligence at Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF-IAST), Haripur in collaboration with Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), Government of Pakistan and other partner organizations.

During the launching ceremony of the Forum here on Sunday, the Organisers briefed that it aimed to initiate a grand national discourse about the importance and effective applications of Artificial Intelligence.

The session was moderated by Murtaza Noor National Coordinator Inter University Consortium for Promotion of Social Sciences.

Sharing the background of the activity, Dr. Sohail Khan, Senior Faculty-SPCAI said having talented young population, Pakistan is moving towards a land of opportunities in Information Technology and outrivaling in Artificial Intelligence will provide a boost to country's industrial and economic growth.

Realizing the importance of Artificial Intelligence, the Pakistani government has already taken necessary initiatives to promote this field under the guidelines of the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan.

This forum is an effort on the same line to develop an awareness of the application of Artificial Intelligence in Pakistan society and industry, particularly to inspire and attract our youth.

Dr. Atif Mashkoor, MD-SPCAI said participants of AI forum would deliberate on effective role of Artificial Intelligence in revolutionizing Pakistani industrial processes, social fabric, and economic growth and its positive impact on society and industry.

He added that the event would be comprised of plenary sessions/formal proceedings where industrial and academic experts would share their valuable ideas, insights, and experiences. An expo would also be held where representatives from industries and academia will showcase their AI-based projects, products, and solutions.

Dr. Nasser Ali Khan Project Director, PAF-IAST said Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences & Technology (PAF IAST) is our collaborative venture with reputed Austrian and Chinese Universities and it is unique in its concept, approach, and methodology.

The project concept stems from the slogan "Skilling Pakistan" and envisages creating highly credible technical education infrastructure both at tertiary and hi-tech industry levels.

With this twin-aim concept, the project is a quantum leap forward in the fast burgeoning knowledge-based economy, far beyond a mere educational program.

He further added that the institute aimed to raise the standards of technical education in Pakistan at par with those of most advanced industrial economies, not with standing the problems confronting developing nations in trying to achieve standards in advanced countries: standards that are constantly on the rise at a pace much faster than the economic capacity of a developing country.

The Pak-Austria Fachhochschule: Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology boasts the latest teaching and practical laboratories equipped at par with partner universities.

Effective plans are in hand to keep pace, through a process of monitoring by their accreditation bodies, with the highest standards of the curricula, teaching resources, and the learning outcomes adopted by the foreign partners.