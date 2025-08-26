National AI fund proposed to boost artificial intelligence research, innovation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A National Artificial Intelligence Fund (NAIF) has been proposed under the National AI Policy to support research, development, and commercialization of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and related technologies.

As per the policy, the fund will be managed through Ignite’s Research and Development (R&D) resources, with at least 30 per cent of its R&D budget permanently allocated to NAIF, as stipulated under the Telecommunication Reorganization Act, 1996 (amended in 2006).

The initiative aims to finance AI-focused projects in universities, industries, IT spin-offs, and startups, while promoting stronger collaboration between academia and industry for developing practical solutions to societal challenges.

Under the plan, a thematic Innovation Fund will also be established through the proposed Centres of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (CoE-AI) to support AI-based solutions in national priority areas. NAIF will provide financial assistance for pilot projects, testing, and scaling of innovations, along with capacity-building initiatives.

A nationwide network of CoE-AI will be developed, with main centers in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, and supporting centers in Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, and Hyderabad.

Operating under a two-tier model, the Primary centers will address national-level priorities, while auxiliary centers will focus on regional needs.

The centers will be funded through NAIF and tasked with promoting demand-driven AI research, providing access to advanced computing infrastructure, AI labs, and test-beds, while ensuring environmental sustainability.

They will also support academic research in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and provincial education departments, assist local startups through incubation and commercialization programs, and work with education boards to integrate AI curricula at school, college, and university levels.

In addition, the CoE-AI will offer training programs, internships, and certification opportunities in partnership with public and private institutions, while assisting regulators in establishing sandboxes to ensure the ethical and responsible use of AI.