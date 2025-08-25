National AI policy to boost growth, innovation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy aimed at boosting economic and technological growth by promoting an innovation-driven AI ecosystem that strengthens industry, enhances public service delivery, and addresses socio-economic challenges.

According to the policy, AI education will be integrated into national curricula while specialized training programs will be developed to prepare a skilled workforce capable of driving AI innovation. It also envisions building domestic AI capabilities, including infrastructure, computational resources, local talent, and innovation ecosystems.

Key objectives outlined in the policy include aligning intellectual property laws to support AI-related patents and protect locally developed technologies, as well as promoting research, development, and commercialization of indigenous AI solutions to reduce reliance on imported technologies.

The government will also extend fiscal and non-fiscal support to startups investing in AI-based technologies and establish an enabling environment for experimentation and innovation through sandbox models and agile regulatory frameworks.

The policy underscores the need for strengthening international collaborations with global AI leaders for knowledge exchange, joint research, and enhancing competitiveness. It further emphasizes ethical and responsible development of AI technologies through fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Ensuring data protection, privacy, and security while upholding human rights and the rule of law in AI applications also forms a central part of the framework. The document stresses increasing public awareness and literacy in AI to encourage responsible and inclusive adoption across all segments of society.

It also highlights preserving Pakistan’s cultural identity by leveraging AI in context-sensitive ways that empower communities and promote local narratives. Moreover, the National AI Policy commits to aligning AI development with global sustainability objectives, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UNESCO’s Recommendations on the Ethics of AI.