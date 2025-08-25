National AI Policy To Boost Growth, Innovation
Sumaira FH Published August 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy aimed at boosting economic and technological growth by promoting an innovation-driven AI ecosystem that strengthens industry, enhances public service delivery, and addresses socio-economic challenges.
According to the policy, AI education will be integrated into national curricula while specialized training programs will be developed to prepare a skilled workforce capable of driving AI innovation. It also envisions building domestic AI capabilities, including infrastructure, computational resources, local talent, and innovation ecosystems.
Key objectives outlined in the policy include aligning intellectual property laws to support AI-related patents and protect locally developed technologies, as well as promoting research, development, and commercialization of indigenous AI solutions to reduce reliance on imported technologies.
The government will also extend fiscal and non-fiscal support to startups investing in AI-based technologies and establish an enabling environment for experimentation and innovation through sandbox models and agile regulatory frameworks.
The policy underscores the need for strengthening international collaborations with global AI leaders for knowledge exchange, joint research, and enhancing competitiveness. It further emphasizes ethical and responsible development of AI technologies through fairness, transparency, and accountability.
Ensuring data protection, privacy, and security while upholding human rights and the rule of law in AI applications also forms a central part of the framework. The document stresses increasing public awareness and literacy in AI to encourage responsible and inclusive adoption across all segments of society.
It also highlights preserving Pakistan’s cultural identity by leveraging AI in context-sensitive ways that empower communities and promote local narratives. Moreover, the National AI Policy commits to aligning AI development with global sustainability objectives, including the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and UNESCO’s Recommendations on the Ethics of AI.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National AI policy to boost growth, innovation5 minutes ago
-
380 kg meat seized,40kgs mangoes confiscated15 minutes ago
-
AJK emerges most affected by natural catastrophes in country: Secretary, SDMA1 hour ago
-
5 dengue cases reported amid strengthened control measures in district1 hour ago
-
Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Day to be observed across Pakistan and the world on September 713 hours ago
-
Dialogue only way forward for political stability: Tariq Fazal13 hours ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Chiniot13 hours ago
-
Central Milad Council meeting held in Kohat with great enthusiasm13 hours ago
-
Delivery and governance top agenda for govt :Qaiser Sheikh13 hours ago
-
Mehfil-e-Milad to mark 1500th Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations on August 25th13 hours ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime13 hours ago
-
Kohat police crack down on illegal gambling13 hours ago