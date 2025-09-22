National Anthem Played For First Time In KP Assembly
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) For the first time in the provincial history, the proceedings of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly began with the national anthem on Monday, following the approval of new rules and regulations.
After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the Speaker Babar Saleem Swati instructed for the national anthem to be played.
All members stood in respect as the Assembly hall echoed with the anthem’s melody. Lawmakers expressed unity and demonstrated national solidarity with the gesture.
Recent Stories
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National anthem played for first time in KP Assembly4 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather, drizzle forecast in coastal areas of Sindh4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews uplift projects in Sargodha4 minutes ago
-
CM, Turkish CG, Bangladesh Deputy HC, stress trade, investment cooperation4 minutes ago
-
14 Khawaraj, 10 civilians killed in IED manufacturing factory blast at Tirah: Police14 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put fake police officer behind bars; rifle, uniform recovered14 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police rescue kidnapped constable; three suspects killed24 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of attempt on senior journalist's life34 minutes ago
-
Three killed, child injured in separate road accidents in DI Khan44 minutes ago
-
DC reviews schools, health facilities in Togh Bala44 minutes ago
-
Dr Abid Suleri warns Pakistan must build climate-resilient infrastructure to avert recurring flood l ..44 minutes ago
-
KP Govt bans illegal gold mining in Karak44 minutes ago