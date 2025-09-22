National anthem played for first time in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) For the first time in the provincial history, the proceedings of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly began with the national anthem on Monday, following the approval of new rules and regulations.

After the recitation of the Holy Quran, the Speaker Babar Saleem Swati instructed for the national anthem to be played.

All members stood in respect as the Assembly hall echoed with the anthem’s melody. Lawmakers expressed unity and demonstrated national solidarity with the gesture.