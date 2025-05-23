National Anti-Polio Campaign Kicks Off In AJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:13 PM
A 5-day national anti-polio campaign is set to commence in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) from May 26, targeting over 742,571 children under the age of 5
The campaign will be conducted simultaneously in all 10 districts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Sidhnoti, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimbar.
The campaign will be conducted simultaneously in all 10 districts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Sidhnoti, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimbar. A total of 4058 mobile teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children, it was officially said.
Unveiling the details of the national anti-polio drive, a spokesperson of the AJK State Health Services Department told APP here on Friday that 450 local hospitals and health centers (Fix Centers) and 163 transit points have been established at all bases, markets, and entrances.
Additionally, 326 Union Council Supervisors and 946 Area Incharges have been appointed to supervise the teams and provide them with necessary materials. Polio control rooms have been set up in each district's DC offices, as well as a central control room at the Provincial Program Manager, EPI, AJK.
The Provincial Program Manager EPI AJK has appealed to parents, teachers, lawyers, and citizens to cooperate fully with the door-to-door teams and play their role in providing anti-polio vaccination to children. He emphasized that Azad Jammu Kashmir has been polio-free for the past 24 years, and it is essential to continue this effort to eradicate polio from the country.
The campaign will be monitored centrally by WHO, Federal EPI Islamabad, and public health officers.
In this regard, the State Health Department official has requested the media to play a crucial role in spreading awareness about the importance of anti-polio vaccination and cooperating with the Public Health Department to convey this message to the common people.
By working together, the authorities aim to make this national campaign a success and ultimately eradicate polio from AJK and the country.
