Open Menu

National Anti-Polio Campaign Kicks Off In AJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 11:13 PM

National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

A 5-day national anti-polio campaign is set to commence in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) from May 26, targeting over 742,571 children under the age of 5

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A 5-day national anti-polio campaign is set to commence in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) from May 26, targeting over 742,571 children under the age of 5.

The campaign will be conducted simultaneously in all 10 districts of AJK, including Muzaffarabad, Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Poonch, Sidhnoti, Kotli, Mirpur, and Bhimbar. A total of 4058 mobile teams will go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children, it was officially said.

Unveiling the details of the national anti-polio drive, a spokesperson of the AJK State Health Services Department told APP here on Friday that 450 local hospitals and health centers (Fix Centers) and 163 transit points have been established at all bases, markets, and entrances.

Additionally, 326 Union Council Supervisors and 946 Area Incharges have been appointed to supervise the teams and provide them with necessary materials. Polio control rooms have been set up in each district's DC offices, as well as a central control room at the Provincial Program Manager, EPI, AJK.

The Provincial Program Manager EPI AJK has appealed to parents, teachers, lawyers, and citizens to cooperate fully with the door-to-door teams and play their role in providing anti-polio vaccination to children. He emphasized that Azad Jammu Kashmir has been polio-free for the past 24 years, and it is essential to continue this effort to eradicate polio from the country.

The campaign will be monitored centrally by WHO, Federal EPI Islamabad, and public health officers.

In this regard, the State Health Department official has requested the media to play a crucial role in spreading awareness about the importance of anti-polio vaccination and cooperating with the Public Health Department to convey this message to the common people.

By working together, the authorities aim to make this national campaign a success and ultimately eradicate polio from AJK and the country.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; annou ..

UN Chief decries 'teaspoon' of aid for Gaza; announces new distribution plan

31 minutes ago
 AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its ..

AJK Information minister thanks Azerbaijan for its support of Kashmiris' legitim ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus ..

Pakistan to ensure it gets rightful share of Indus water: FO Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-2 ..

FIFA unveils 'Vito' the Vizcacha as Chile 2025 U-20 World Cup Mascot

46 minutes ago
 NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Pun ..

NDMA urges caution amid forecast storms across Punjab, Islamabad, KP

2 minutes ago
 National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

National anti-Polio campaign kicks off in AJK

3 minutes ago
PIA explores cooperation with Romania

PIA explores cooperation with Romania

3 minutes ago
 IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea i ..

IHC instructs DG P&I to decide petitioner's plea in 30 days

3 minutes ago
 UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack

UNRWA: Aid going into Gaza now needle in haystack

1 hour ago
 Governors discuss national security, political aff ..

Governors discuss national security, political affairs

2 minutes ago
 KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task ..

KP assembly convenes meeting of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs

2 minutes ago
 Flood emergency control room set up at Kotri Barra ..

Flood emergency control room set up at Kotri Barrage

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan