National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Friday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign starting from 3rd February at DC secretariat.

Later presiding a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner said that in view of the presence of polio virus in the country and the province, the national anti polio campaign starting from February 3 becomes of utmost importance.

He said that prevention from polio can ensure saving children from disability only through the polio drops.

DC stressed the importance of coverage of the rejected children on the basis of strict monitoring of the teams during the campaign.

DC said that steps be taken to solve the problems encountered by polio teams in order to achieve the results by hundred percent.

DC appealed parents for cooperation with the district administration in the cause to make sure that their children are administered polio drops.

Earlier briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that polio campaign is commencing in the district from February 3 to Feb 9. T

hey said that during campaign, more than 420,000 children of the district would be administered polio vaccines for which 1194 teams have been formed.

They said that all the arrangements including micro plan and the training of polio teams have been finalized to launch the campaign successfully.

Later Deputy Commissioner distributed certificates among the staff who performed best in the last anti-polio campaign.

