Open Menu

National Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Nawabshah

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Friday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign starting from 3rd February at DC secretariat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Friday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign starting from 3rd February at DC secretariat.

Later presiding a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner said that in view of the presence of polio virus in the country and the province, the national anti polio campaign starting from February 3 becomes of utmost importance.

He said that prevention from polio can ensure saving children from disability only through the polio drops.

DC stressed the importance of coverage of the rejected children on the basis of strict monitoring of the teams during the campaign.

DC said that steps be taken to solve the problems encountered by polio teams in order to achieve the results by hundred percent.

DC appealed parents for cooperation with the district administration in the cause to make sure that their children are administered polio drops.

Earlier briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that polio campaign is commencing in the district from February 3 to Feb 9. T

hey said that during campaign, more than 420,000 children of the district would be administered polio vaccines for which 1194 teams have been formed.

They said that all the arrangements including micro plan and the training of polio teams have been finalized to launch the campaign successfully.

Later Deputy Commissioner distributed certificates among the staff who performed best in the last anti-polio campaign.

APP/rzq/mwq

Recent Stories

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

30 seconds ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

31 seconds ago
 Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

33 seconds ago
 NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

34 seconds ago
 National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

36 seconds ago
 Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

12 minutes ago
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

12 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

12 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

12 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

23 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan