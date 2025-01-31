National Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Nawabshah
Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Friday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign starting from 3rd February at DC secretariat
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Shehryar Gul Memon on Friday inaugurated the national anti-polio campaign starting from 3rd February at DC secretariat.
Later presiding a meeting to finalize the arrangements for the anti-polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner said that in view of the presence of polio virus in the country and the province, the national anti polio campaign starting from February 3 becomes of utmost importance.
He said that prevention from polio can ensure saving children from disability only through the polio drops.
DC stressed the importance of coverage of the rejected children on the basis of strict monitoring of the teams during the campaign.
DC said that steps be taken to solve the problems encountered by polio teams in order to achieve the results by hundred percent.
DC appealed parents for cooperation with the district administration in the cause to make sure that their children are administered polio drops.
Earlier briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr. Asadullah Dahri and Focal Person for Polio Dr. Allah Bakhsh Rajpar said that polio campaign is commencing in the district from February 3 to Feb 9. T
hey said that during campaign, more than 420,000 children of the district would be administered polio vaccines for which 1194 teams have been formed.
They said that all the arrangements including micro plan and the training of polio teams have been finalized to launch the campaign successfully.
Later Deputy Commissioner distributed certificates among the staff who performed best in the last anti-polio campaign.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim
NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations
Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road31 seconds ago
-
Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim33 seconds ago
-
National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah36 seconds ago
-
Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal12 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as Ramadan Package12 minutes ago
-
Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala12 minutes ago
-
Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations23 minutes ago
-
Railways prioritizes passengers safety, investigation underway into Shalimar express derailment: CEO46 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Imtiaz Sheikh in 3 cases50 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack: ATC disposes of bail applications of 4 PTI workers as withdrawn50 minutes ago
-
Twin cities' admins join hands to fight polio, DCs inaugurate campaign50 minutes ago