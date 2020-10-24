UrduPoint.com
National Anti-polio Day Campaign Launched

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) ::Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq and Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed jointly inaugurated the National Anti-Polio Campaign in Sialkot district at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Dharowal Sialkot by giving anti-polio drops to children under the age of five.

On the occasion provincial minister said that it was prime obligation of every one to play his /her pivotal role in polio eradication.He said the government was making all out efforts for complete eradication of polio from the country.

CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Aslam Chaudhry and DHO Dr. Afzal Bhili, Principal Government Girls Higher Secondary School Saima Fazal and local PTI leader Chaudhry Ilyas were also present on the occasion.

