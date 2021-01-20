National Archive of Pakistan delegation meets BZU VC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A delegation of National Archive of Pakistan called on Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi to discuss different affairs of the varsity here on Wednesday.

During the meeting BZU decided to set up a front desk at National Archive of Pakistan.

Dr Kundi said that alive nations preserve their documents, pages and memories of the past.

He informed that the step results in advancement of research in social sciences.

Led by Deputy Director National Archive of Pakistan, Muhammad Mazhar Saeed, Admin officer, Khalid Nawaz and others.

BZU Registrar, Sohaib Rashid Khan, Director ORIC, Dr Najam ul Haq, Chairman IR Deptt, Dr Omer Farooq Zain and others attended the meeting.