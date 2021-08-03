National Assembly adjourns proceedings due to lack of quorum

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Tuesday left the legislative agenda unaddressed on Private Members' Day due to lack of quorum.

A total of 23 private members' bills, 21 reports of standing committees, 18 resolutions, two amendments in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, five motions under Rule 259 and a motion to refer a bill to the joint sitting of Parliament were not taken up in the House.

An independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar pointed out the quorum which was found incomplete upon counting.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the House to meet again on August 6, at 11 am.