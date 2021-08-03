UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Adjourns Proceedings Due To Lack Of Quorum

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:37 PM

National Assembly adjourns proceedings due to lack of quorum

The National Assembly Tuesday left the legislative agenda unaddressed on Private Members' Day due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The National Assembly Tuesday left the legislative agenda unaddressed on Private Members' Day due to lack of quorum.

A total of 23 private members' bills, 21 reports of standing committees, 18 resolutions, two amendments in Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly 2007, five motions under Rule 259 and a motion to refer a bill to the joint sitting of Parliament were not taken up in the House.

An independent lawmaker Mohsin Dawar pointed out the quorum which was found incomplete upon counting.

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri adjourned the House to meet again on August 6, at 11 am.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Parliament August Mohsin Dawar

Recent Stories

347,221 people vaccinated in Okara

347,221 people vaccinated in Okara

4 minutes ago
 Cuomo Harassed Multiple Women, Breaking State, Fed ..

Cuomo Harassed Multiple Women, Breaking State, Federal Laws - New York Attorney ..

4 minutes ago
 NATO Condemns Attack on Oil Tanker, Calls on Iran ..

NATO Condemns Attack on Oil Tanker, Calls on Iran to Respect Int'l Obligations

4 minutes ago
 SBKWU playing vital role in provision of quality e ..

SBKWU playing vital role in provision of quality education to female students of ..

4 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt, saves person fr ..

Rescue 1122 foils suicide attempt, saves person from drowning in Kabul river

4 minutes ago
 6 dacoits held as Police, rangers foil robbery bid ..

6 dacoits held as Police, rangers foil robbery bid

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.