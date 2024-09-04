National Assembly Adopts Amendments To Appointment Of Special Committee On Kashmir
Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The National Assembly on Wednesday adopted amendments to the appointment of the Special Committee on Kashmir under Rule 244 B of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business, National Assembly 2007.
The motion, moved by Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar was passed on July 9, 2024.
Amendments passed by the House are regarding the appointment of the Special Committee on Kashmir under rule 244 B of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business, National Assembly 2007.
The motion further said the word special committee and the words parliamentary committee shall be substituted and in sub-clause two after the expression Senate, the expression the chairman of the committee shall be from the National Assembly.
The motion said that the National Assembly Secretariat will be the secretariat of the committee and the rule of the procedure for the parliamentary committee on Kashmir 2021 shall apply to the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir shall be added.
A Bill further to amend the Pakistan Coast Guards Act, 1973 [The Pakistan Coast Guards (Amendment) Bill, 2024] moved by Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar was also introduced in the House.
The amendments to the bill include special provisions for the Pakistan Coast Guards Act, specifically regarding the appointment of prosecutors said Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is focused on reforming the system. He highlighted that special measures are being implemented to prevent leakages and end smuggling activities.
