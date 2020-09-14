UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Adopts Motions To Refer Bills To Joint-sitting For Consideration, Passage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 07:55 PM

The National Assembly (NA) on Monday adopted motions to refer two bills including the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 and the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020 to the joint sitting for consideration and passage

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Awan moved both the motions separately under sub-rule (7) of rule 154 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the National Assembly, 2007 in the House.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Assembly had passed the Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf Properties Bill, 2020 and the Anti-Money Laundering (Second Amendment) Bill 2020 but rejected by the Senate.

Meanwhile, the House also adopted a resolution:-"That the National Assembly resolves to extend the International Court of Justice (Review and Reconsideration) Ordinance, 2020 (VI of 2020) for a further period of one hundred and twenty days w-e-f 17-09-2020 under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii0 of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution".

Parliamentary Secretary Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari moved the resolution in the House.

