National Assembly adopts resolution to extend CPEC Authority ordinance for 120 days

The National Assembly Thursday adopted a resolution moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab to extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority ordinance 2019 (XII of 2019) for a period of 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Thursday adopted a resolution moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Planning and Development Kanwal Shauzab to extend the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority ordinance 2019 (XII of 2019) for a period of 120 days.

The house also adopted a resolution moved by Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar and extended the Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 for a further period of 120 days.

The minister also laid before the assembly the Tax Laws (Second amendment) ordinance, 2019 as required by clause (2) of article 89 of the constitution.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan laid before the house the Enforcement of Women's Property Rights (Amendment) ordinance, 2019.

He also laid before the house the National Accountability (second amendment) ordinance.

The house passed a bill to validate the rules for regulating the competitive examination conducted by the Federal Public Service Commission [The Federal Public Service commission (Validation of Rules) Bill, 2019.