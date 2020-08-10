National Assembly adopts resolution to extend two Ordinances

The National Assembly adopted resolution on Monday to extend two ordinances for a further period of one hundred and twenty days

Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan tabled the resolutions to extend two Ordinances which were passed by the House with voice voting.

The first resolution was about extension of the COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance, 2020 for a further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from August 21, 2020.

The COVID-19 (Prevention of Smuggling) Ordinance, 2020 aims at preventing the smuggling of scheduled articles, in the wake of an emergent situation resulting from the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

It has empowered the authorised officials to conduct raids and search the premises of those who are allegedly involved in smuggling of Currency and essential food items.

Under the ordinance, the government has also elaborated the role of district administrations in terms of containing smuggling.

The other resolution passed by the House was about extension of the Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 for a further period of 120 days effected from August 27, 2020.

The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 aims at providing an integrated legal framework for creation of security interest over movable assets besides providing for establishment of a secured transactions registry for unincorporated entities.