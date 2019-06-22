UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Adopts Resolution To Send Delegation To Madina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 06:20 PM

National Assembly adopts resolution to send delegation to Madina

The National Assembly on Saturday adopted a resolution to send an official delegation for Ziarah Khas of Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Roza Mubarak to pay homage on behalf of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :The National Assembly on Saturday adopted a resolution to send an official delegation for Ziarah Khas of Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Roza Mubarak to pay homage on behalf of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The resolution was tabled by MNA Malik Aamir Dogar which was unanimously adopted by the House.

According to the text of the resolution adopted by the House, " the government should yearly make arrangements as part of National Seerat Conference in second week of Rabi ul Awal to send an official delegation consisting of members belonging to Parliamentary Parties including Imam Jamia Masjid Parliament House to be nominated for Ziarah Khas of Holy Prophet (PBUH) at Roza Mubarak to pay homage on behalf of Islamic Republic of Pakistan".

