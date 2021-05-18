UrduPoint.com
National Assembly Adopts Resolutions To Extend Period Of Ordinances For 120 Days

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:02 PM

National Assembly adopts resolutions to extend period of ordinances for 120 days

The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted three resolutions to extend further period of 120 days of ordinances including the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the PAF War College Institute Ordinance, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday adopted three resolutions to extend further period of 120 days of ordinances including the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 and the PAF War College Institute Ordinance, 2021.

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan on behalf of Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed moved that the National Assembly resolves to extend the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (I of 2021) for a further period of 120 days w.e.f 19-5-2021, under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the constitution in the House.

The House also adopted the resolution that the National Assembly resolves to extend the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance , 2021 (II of 2021) for a further period of 120 days w.

e.f 19-05-2021, under proviso to sub-paragraph (i) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the constitution.

Similarly, the House also adopted a resolution that the National Assembly resolves to extend the PAF Air War College Institute Ordinance , 2021 (III of 2021) for a further period of 120 days w.e.f 20-05-2021, under proviso to sub-paragraph (i) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the constitution.

Earlier, Dr Babar Awan moved a resolution to suspend the rules to take up the government agenda on private member day.

The opposition lawmakers including Syed Naveed Qamar and Shahida Akhtar Ali objected the treasury benches move to take up the government business.

However, Dr Babar Awan said that these resolutions were on yesterday agenda of the house and has to drop that the House could discuss Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinian people.

