National Assembly all set to hold 18th Speakers' Conference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly Secretariat, under the visionary leadership of Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is going to host the 18th Speakers’ Conference at Parliament House, Islamabad, from December 18 - 20, after a decade-long hiatus.

This conference highlights commitment of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to enhancing parliamentary collaboration and addressing pressing legislative challenges.

It is noteworthy that the last such conference was held in 2014. After a long gap, the event is now scheduled for December 19th and 20th, 2024.

This conference will bring together Speakers and Presiding Officers from Pakistan’s legislative bodies, along with their parliamentary delegations, to deliberate on a common vision for legislative progress and improvement.

Ayaz Sadiq, who previously chaired the 17th Speakers’ Conference in 2014, will again oversee this important forum.

This demonstrates his decade-long commitment to advancing legislative practices in Pakistan.

The conference aims to empower parliamentary institutions to better address current and future challenges while fostering stronger cooperation across all levels of government.

The 18th Speakers' Conference will focus on several vital legislative themes, including: Strengthening the Institution of Whips to ensure discipline and efficiency in parliamentary proceedings, Implementing Article 9-A of the Constitution to combat climate change, Reforming legislative procedures to promote transparency and effectiveness, Establishing a credible Virtual Parliament to enhance accessibility and engagement with citizens, Enhancing Parliament’s connection to the people and revising the Rules of Procedure to streamline legislative processes.

This conference underscores Ayaz Sadiq's unwavering commitment to fostering unity, collaboration, and shared responsibility among Pakistan’s legislative bodies.

It will serve as a cornerstone for achieving enhanced parliamentary synergy, advancing national legislative objectives, and creating a more cohesive framework for parliamentary services.

Moreover, the conference will provide a platform for provincial and legislative assemblies to collaborate, share experiences, and exchange insights.

This will promote stronger ties between Federal, provincial, and regional assemblies.

The agenda items for the 18th Speakers’ conference include: Strengthening inter-parliamentary relationships, promoting knowledge-sharing practices across legislative bodies, collaborating on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)., Addressing critical issues such as gender equality, youth representation, and child rights.

In addition to the main sessions, the conference will feature specialized forums to address key national priorities.

These include: National Meet on SDGs: Aligning parliamentary efforts with the global development agenda, Women Parliamentary Caucus (WPC): Amplifying the role of women in policymaking, Young Parliamentary Forum (YPF): Strengthening youth representation in decision-making, Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR): Focusing on legislative priorities for child welfare and protection.

The 18th Speakers’ Conference will be chaired by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and attended by Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Chairman Senate, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab, Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, Babar Saleem Swati, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Capt. (R) Abdul Khaliq Khan Achakza, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan, Nazir Ahmad, Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, Speaker of the Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, along with their respective parliamentary delegations.

This conference is set to set a new precedent for parliamentary collaboration in Pakistan, paving the way for a more effective, transparent, and inclusive legislative process.