National Assembly Amends Law To Empower Authorities To Curb Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 09:37 PM

National Assembly amends law to empower authorities to curb terrorism

The National Assembly Tuesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to enable the law enforcement authorities for taking certain encounter techniques with an authoritative support of the courts of law to curb terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Assembly Tuesday passed the Anti-Terrorism (Third Amendment) Bill, 2020 to amend the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 to enable the law enforcement authorities for taking certain encounter techniques with an authoritative support of the courts of law to curb terrorism.

The bill was moved by Faheem Khan.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the bill, terror financing is one of the major obstacles which is not only playing a degrading role against the development of the country but also imbuing such elements with the financial means which are an ultimate threat against the internal and external peace of the country and the allies.

With the amended law, the investigating officer, may with the permission of the court use techniques, including undercover operation, intercepting communications, accessing computer system and controlled delivery for investigation of financing of terrorism under the law in force.

