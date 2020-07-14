UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Amends Rules For Recitation Of `Hadith' In Every Sitting

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:09 PM

National Assembly amends Rules for recitation of `Hadith' in every sitting

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved amendments for recitation of `Hadith' after recitation from the Holy Quran followed by its Urdu translation at the commencement of each sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday approved amendments for recitation of `Hadith' after recitation from the Holy Quran followed by its urdu translation at the commencement of each sitting.

These amendments in the Rules of in the Rules 48, 69 and 112 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007 were sponsored by MNAs Mujahid Ali, Imran Khattak, Gul Zafar Khan, Shahid Ahmed, Sher Akbar Khan, Mehboob Shah, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and Sher Ali Arbab.

The House approved these amendments in the Rules 48, 69 and 112 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007.

Following these amendments, each sitting would witness recitation of `Hadith' after recitation of Holy Quran and its translation.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan supported these amendments and said that life of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of light for us. It would be good to educate us about `Hadith' at the start of each sitting of National Assembly, he maintained.

Related Topics

National Assembly Business Afzal Khan From

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

10 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

25 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

25 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

40 minutes ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

41 minutes ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.