National Assembly amends Rules for recitation of `Hadith' in every sitting

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved amendments for recitation of `Hadith' after recitation from the Holy Quran followed by its Urdu translation at the commencement of each sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday approved amendments for recitation of `Hadith' after recitation from the Holy Quran followed by its urdu translation at the commencement of each sitting.

These amendments in the Rules of in the Rules 48, 69 and 112 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly, 2007 were sponsored by MNAs Mujahid Ali, Imran Khattak, Gul Zafar Khan, Shahid Ahmed, Sher Akbar Khan, Mehboob Shah, Raja Riaz Ahmed, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla and Sher Ali Arbab.

The House approved these amendments in the Rules 48, 69 and 112 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly, 2007.

Following these amendments, each sitting would witness recitation of `Hadith' after recitation of Holy Quran and its translation.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan supported these amendments and said that life of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a beacon of light for us. It would be good to educate us about `Hadith' at the start of each sitting of National Assembly, he maintained.