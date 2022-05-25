UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Appreciates FSC's Verdict Against Riba

May 25, 2022

The National Assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a resolution appreciating Federal Sharia Court's (FSC) verdict against Riba (interest).

The resolution moved by Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Jamat-e-Islami lauded FSC Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Justice Dr Syed Muhammad Anwar, and Justice Khadim Hussain M Shaikh for declaring the prevailing interest-based banking system as against the Sharia and directing the government to facilitate all loans under an interest-free system Maulana said the resolution carried the signatures of 22 members of the National Assembly.

