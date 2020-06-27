National Assembly approves 10 govt. demands for Interior Division worth Rs. 172.479 billion

The National Assembly on Saturday approved 10 demands for grants of Interior Division worth Rs. 172,479,640,000 by rejecting all cut motions on them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Saturday approved 10 demands for grants of Interior Division worth Rs. 172,479,640,000 by rejecting all cut motions on them.

The cut motions were moved on eight demands for grants by the opposition lawmakers but all were rejected on them.

The demands for grants were moved by the Minister for Industries and Production and all were passed by the House after voice voting.

The House approved demands for grants worth Rs. 1,135,194,000 of Interior Division to meet expenditure during financial year ending on June 30, 2021; Rs. 5,854,041,000 in respect of other expenditure of Interior Division; Rs. 5,029,235,000 in respect of Miscellaneous Expenditure of Interior Division; Rs 9,933,189,000 in respect of Islamabad; Rs 2,964,943,000 in respect of passport organization; Rs 93,282,260,000 in respect of civil armed forces; Rs 11,311,962,000 for Frontier Constabulary; Rs 2,299,879,000 in respect of Pakistan Coast Guards; Rs 25,947,624,000 in respect of Pakistan Rangers; and 14,721,313,000 for development expenditures of Interior Division.

Parliamentary Secretary for Interior, Shaukat Ali responded to the queries raised by the opposition during their speeches on cut motions.

Later the House passed all the demand for grants and rejected the cut motions move by the opposition members.