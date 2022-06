National Assembly approves 39 supplementary grants of over Rs 836.118 bln for FY 2021-22

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved 39 supplementary demands for grants of over Rs 836.118 billion related to various ministries and divisions for the financial year 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Wednesday approved 39 supplementary demands for grants of over Rs 836.118 billion related to various ministries and divisions for the financial year 2021-22.

The House approved the regular and technical supplementary grants, moved by Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha one-by-one, in respect of expenditure other than charged upon the Federal Consolidated Fund for the outgoing financial year.

The demands for grants were related to Cabinet Division; Atomic Energy; Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority; National Disaster Management Authority and Earthquake Reconstruction & Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA); Aviation Division; Airports Security Force; Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division; Secretariat of Council of Common Interest; Other Expenditure of Communications Division; Defence Division; Federal Government Educational Institutions in Cantonments and Garrisons; Defence Services; Power Division; Petroleum Division; Federal education and Professional Training Division; Other Expenditure of Finance Division; Federal board of Revenue; Foreign Affairs Division; Housing and Works Division; Human Rights Division; Industries and Production Division; Information and Broadcasting Division; Information Technology and Telecommunication Division; Interior Division; Other Expenditure of Interior Division; Islamabad Capital Territory; Combined Civil Armed Forces; National food Security and Research Division; National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division; Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Division; Water Resources Division; Development Expenditure of Cabinet Division; Development Expenditure of Communications Division; Development Expenditure of Power Division; Development Expenditure of Interior Division; Development Expenditure of National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination Division; Capital Outlay on Petroleum Division; Capital Outlay on Civil Works and Capital Outlay on Maritime Affairs Division.