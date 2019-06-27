National Assembly approves 63 Demands for Grants worth Rs. 3.583 trillion

National Assembly on Thursday approved 63 demands for grants amounting more than Rs. 3.583 trillion for various ministries and divisions, with or without cut motions, for the next financial year 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) : National Assembly on Thursday approved 63 demands for grants amounting more than Rs. 3.583 trillion for various ministries and divisions, with or without cut motions, for the next financial year 2019-20.

In all, the House approved 155 demands for grants worth more than Rs. 4.245 trillion. A total of 92 demands for grants were approved on June 26 (Wednesday) amounting to Rs. 661.936 billion (Rs. 661,936,063,000) for various ministries and divisions.

The National Assembly approved Rs 266,000,000 in respect of power division; Rs 226,500,000,000 for other expenditure of power division; Rs 361,000,000 for petroleum division; Rs 582,000,000; Rs 24,102,000,000 for other expenditure of petroleum division; Rs 581,812,000 for capital outlay on petroleum division. (Demand no. 28-32, 146).

Rs 2,219,000,000 for defence division; Rs 1,331,000,000 for survey of Pakistan; Rs 6,225,000,000 for federal government educational institutions in cantonments and garrisons; Rs 1,153,696,000,000 for defence services; Rs 651,000,000 for defence production division.

Rs 1,858,000,000 for finance division; Rs 5,957,900,000 for controller general of accounts; Rs 655,000,000 for Pakistan Mint; Rs 3,547,000,000 for National Savings; Rs 22,349,000,000 for other expenditure of finance division.

Rs 416,433,923,000 for superannuation allowances and pensions; Rs 163,972,000,000 for grants in aid and miscellaneous adjustments between the federal and provincial governments; Rs 633,795,000,000 for subsidies and miscellaneous expenditure; Rs 59,100,000,000 for higher education commission; Rs 7,003,000,000 for economic affairs division; Rs 392,000,000 for revenue division; Rs 4,368,000,000 for Federal board of Revenue; Rs 8,231,000,000 for customs.

Rs 13,942,000,000 for Inland Revenue; Rs 1,716,000,000 for foreign affairs division; Rs 16,607,000,000 for foreign affairs; Rs 2,747,000,000 for other expenditure of foreign affairs.

Rs 1,236,000,000 for interior division; Rs 9,263,900,000 for Islamabad; Rs 2,952,000,000 for passport organization; Rs 83,863,000,000 for civil armed forces; Rs 10,300,000,000 for frontier constabulary; Rs 2,183,000,000 for Pakistan Coast Guards; Rs 23,349,000,000 for Pakistan Rangers; and Rs 6,714,000,000 for other expenditure of interior division.

Rs 570,000,000 for law and justice division; Rs 3,804,669,000 for other expenditure of law and justice division; Rs 137,000,000 for council of Islamic Ideology; Rs 4,424,000,000 for National Accountability Bureau; Rs 4,468,000,000 for National Food Security and Research; Rs 540,000,000 for Afghan Refugees; Rs 277,000,000 for water resource division; Rs 15,468,198,000 for federal miscellaneous; and Rs 61,523,185,000 for other loans and advances by the federal government.

The House approved Rs.370,500,000 for development expenditure of defence division, Rs.85,000,000 for development expenditure of defence production, Rs. 90,421,080,000 for development expenditure of finance division.

National Assembly Rs101,047,551,000 for other development expenditure, Rs. 1,336,550,000 for other expenditure of controller general of accounts, Rs 20,250,000,000 for development expenditure outside public sector development programme, Rs 45,453,000 for development expenditure of economic affairs division, Rs 8,365,714,000 for development expenditure of economic affairs division outside public sector development programme, Rs 1,818,238,000 for development expenditure of revenue division, Rs 9,808,986,00 for development expenditure of interior division.

The House approved Rs 1,340,225,000 for development expenditure of law and justice division, Rs 12,047,516,000 for development expenditure of national food security and research division, Rs. 15,500,000,000 other expenditure of National Food Security and Research Division, Rs 66,856,579,000 for development expenditure of science and technology division Rs, 581,812,000 for capital outlay on petroleum division, Rs 684,480,000 for capital outlay on federal investment, Rs 136,113059,000 for development loans and advances by the federal government.

National Assembly approved, Rs 107,231,216,000 for external development loans and advances by the federal government, Rs 29,774,000 for capital outlay on works of foreign affairs.