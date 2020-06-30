National Assembly approves 71 supplementary demands for grants of Rs 544.824 b

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 71 supplementary demands for grants of over Rs 544.824 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 for various divisions and departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 71 supplementary demands for grants of over Rs 544.824 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 for various divisions and departments.

The opposition walked out of the House as the process for approval of demands for grants started.

The House also approved excess demands for grants and appropriation for the financial years 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011, 2012, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tabled the schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2020-2021, Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2019-2020 and Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011,2012, 2012- 2013 and 2013-2014.