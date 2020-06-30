UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Assembly Approves 71 Supplementary Demands For Grants Of Rs 544.824 B

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 05:47 PM

National Assembly approves 71 supplementary demands for grants of Rs 544.824 b

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 71 supplementary demands for grants of over Rs 544.824 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 for various divisions and departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 71 supplementary demands for grants of over Rs 544.824 billion for the fiscal year 2019-20 for various divisions and departments.

The opposition walked out of the House as the process for approval of demands for grants started.

The House also approved excess demands for grants and appropriation for the financial years 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011, 2012, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar tabled the schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2020-2021, Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2019-2020 and Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011,2012, 2012- 2013 and 2013-2014.

Related Topics

National Assembly Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

FNC celebrates International Day of Parliamentaris ..

5 minutes ago

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Addresses ..

21 minutes ago

Israel to Continue Counteracting Iran's Presence i ..

27 seconds ago

US Senators Trying to Prevent Trump From Withdrawi ..

29 seconds ago

Taiwanese President Disappointed by Beijing's Appr ..

31 seconds ago

Gold price increases Rs100 to Rs104,500 per tola ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.