National Assembly Approves 71 Supplementary Demands For Grants Worth Rs 544.824 Bn

Tue 30th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

National Assembly approves 71 supplementary demands for grants worth Rs 544.824 bn

The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 71 supplementary demands for grants for fiscal year 2019-20 worth Rs 544,824,401,000 for various division and departments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday approved 71 supplementary demands for grants for fiscal year 2019-20 worth Rs 544,824,401,000 for various division and departments.

The 18th sitting of the Budget Session approved 71 supplementary demands for grants for the fiscal year 2019-20 amid Opposition's walkout who left the House when the process for approval of demands for grants started.

The House also approved Excess Demands for Grants and Appropriation for the financial years, 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011, 2012, 2012-2013 and 2013-2014.

The Minister for Industries and Production tabled the schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2020-2021, Supplementary Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2019-2020 and Excess Schedule of Authorized Expenditure 2009-2010, 2010-2011, 2011,2012, 2012- 2013 and 2013-2014.

