National Assembly approves 92 demands for grants of Rs 661.93 bln for next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :The National Assembly Wednesday approved 92 demands for grants amounting to Rs 661,936,063,000 for various ministries and divisions, with or without cut motions, for the next financial year 2019-20.

The House first approved 66 demands for grants worth Rs 347,951,070,000 having no cut motions on them after voice voting. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was present in the House, participated in the voting.

Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar presented the demands for grants, which were approved after voting. Out of the 66 approved demands for grants, the House approved Rs 502,000,000 for Climate Change Division, Rs 11,080,000,000 for Commerce Division, Rs 385,000,000 for Textile Division, Rs 651,000,000 for Defence Production Division and Rs 13,709,000,000 for Federal education and Professional Training Division.

The House also approved Rs 177,000,000 for Housing and Works Division, Rs 3,818,998,000 for the Civil Works, Rs 175,000,000 for Estate Office, Rs 107,000,000 for Federal Lodges, Rs 513,000,000 for Human Rights Division, Rs 338,000,000 for Industries and Production Division, Rs 6,000,000 for Department of Investment Promotion and Supplies, Rs 8,014,000,000 for Other Expenditure of Industries and Production Division, Rs 676,000,000 for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs 335,000,000 for Directorate of Publications, Newsreels and Documentaries, Rs 732,000,000 for Press Information Department and Rs 841,000,000 for Information Services Board.

The National Assembly approved Rs 6,663,000,000 for other expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs 171,000,000 for National History and Literary Heritage Division, Rs 4,433,000,000 for Information Technology and Telecommunication Division, Rs 1,713,000,000 for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Rs 361,000,000 for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit�Baltistan Division, Rs 32,000,000 for other expenditure of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Division and Rs 619,900,000 for Gilgit-Baltistan.

The House approved Rs 911,000,000 for Maritime Affairs Division, Rs 2,691,000,000 for Narcotics Division and Rs 2,645,292,000 for the National Assembly.

The National Assembly also gave approval of Rs 1,347,926,000 as grant to the federal government to meet expenditure of Senate, besides approving Rs 10,774,000,000 for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division and Rs 1,541,000,000 for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division.

The House also approved grant of Rs 410,000,000 for Parliamentary Affairs Division, Rs 3,736,000,000 for Planning, Development and Reform Division and Rs 66,000,000 for Postal Services Division.

The members of assembly also granted approval of Rs 19,568,888,000 for Pakistan Post Office Department, Rs 161,000,000 for Privatization Division, Rs 96,000,000,000 for Pakistan Railways and Rs 479,000,000 for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division.

The House also gave consent for grants of Rs 625,000,000 for other Expenditure of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Division. Similarly, Rs 506,000,000 was approved for Science and Technology Division, Rs 7,684,000,000 for other expenditure of Science and Technology Division, Rs 131,000,000 for expenditure of States and Frontier Regions and Rs 1,863,000,000 for Frontier Regions.

The House also gave approval of Rs 20,451,000 for maintenance allowances to ex-rulers, Rs 7,579,200,000 for Development Expenditure of Climate Change Division and Rs 100,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Commerce Division.

The approval was given for Rs 5,000,000,000 as grant for other Expenditure of Commerce Division, Rs 202,828,000 for Development of Textile Division, Rs 35,000,000,000 for other Expenditure of Textile Division, Rs 1,700,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Defence Production Division and Rs 4,796,762,000 for Development Expenditure of Federal Education and Professional Training Division.

The House also gave its approval of Rs 142,900,000 for Development Expenditure of Human Rights Division, Rs 75,616,000 for Development Expenditure of Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs 128,016,000 for Development Expenditure of National History and Literary Heritage Division, Rs 7,341,617,000 for Development Expenditure of Information Technology and Telecommunication Division and Rs 339,958,000 for Development Expenditure of Inter-Provincial Coordination Division. It also approved Rs 17,435,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Rs 135,240,000 for Development Expenditure of Narcotic Control Division and Rs 13,376,558,000 for Development Expenditure of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Division. Approval was also given for Rs 7,963,517,000 for Development Expenditure of Planning, Development and Reform Division, Rs 1,000,000,000 for Development Expenditure of Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Division and Rs 7,407,361,000 for Development Expenditure of Science and Technology Division and Rs 3,069,506,000 for Capital Outlay on Civil Works.

The House also approved Rs 5,000,000,000 for other expenditure of Housing and Works Division, Rs 2,343,293,000 for Capital Outlay on Industrial Development, Rs 3,600,243,000 for Capital Outlay Maritime Affairs Division and Rs 16,000,000,000 for Capital Outlay on Pakistan Railways.

Afterwards, the House approved 26 demands for grants worth Rs 313,984,993,000 related to various ministries and departments by rejecting all cut motions of the opposition benches.

The motions for reductions put before the House were for Cabinet, Aviation, Establishment, National Security, Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Communication Divisions and Federal Public Service Commission, Emergency Relief and Repatriation Department, Airports Security Force, Meteorology, Federal Public Service Commission, Prime Minister Office, board of Investment, Prime Minister Inspection Commission, Atomic Energy Commission and SUPARCO.

The approved demand for grants for fiscal year 2019-20 included Rs 267,000,000 to meet expenditure during financial year ending June 30, 2020 in respect of Cabinet, Rs 7,064,000,000 for Cabinet Division, Rs 448,000,000 for Emergency Relief and Repatriation, Rs 1,136,000,000 for other expenditure of Cabinet Division, Rs 112,000,000 for Aviation Division, Rs 7,332,000,000 for Airports Security Force and Rs 1,293,000,000 for Meteorology.

In addition, the House also approved Rs 2,913,000,000 for Establishment Division; Rs 650,000,000 for Federal Public Service Commission; Rs 4,175,246,000 for other expenditure of Establishment Division; 51,000,000 for National Security Division, Rs 187,903,000,000 for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Rs 1,171,878,000 for Prime Minister's office, and Rs 280,000,000 for Board of Investment.

The National Assembly also approved Rs 62,000,000 for Prime Minister's Inspection Commission, Rs 10,308,000,000 for Atomic Energy and Rs 117,000,000 for stationary and printing.

The House also approved Rs 45,086,475,000 for development expenditure of Cabinet Division, Rs 1,266,505,000 for development expenditure of Aviation Division; Rs 232,610,000 for development expenditure of Establishment Division, Rs 200,000,000 for development expenditure of Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division, Rs 6,033,245,000 for development expenditure of SUPARCO and Rs 24,758,726,000 for capital outlay on development of Atomic Energy.

In addition, the assembly approved Rs 7,678,000,000 for expenditure of Communications Division, Rs 31,98,000,000 for its other expenditure and Rs 248,308,000 for Development Expenditure of Communications Division.

In total, 155 demands for grants for different ministries and divisions will be presented in the House for approval.