National Assembly approves 96 demands for grants over Rs1.657 t with no cut motions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :National Assembly (NA) Friday approved 96 demands for grants over Rs1.657 trillion with no cut motions after voice voting in the house.

Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar presented the demands for grants related to Climate Change, Commerce Division, Communications Division, Pakistan Post, Defense Division, Survey of Pakistan, Economic Affairs Division, Power Division, Petroleum Division, Geological Survey of Pakistan, Foreign Affairs Division, Housing and Works Division, Human Rights Division, Information and Broadcasting Division, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Inter Provincial Coordination, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Division, Law and Justice Division, Federal Shariat Court, Council of Islamic Ideology, National Accountability Bureau, District Judiciary Islamabad Capital Territory, Maritime Affairs, Narcotics Control, National Assembly, Senate, Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Division, Parliamentary Affairs Division, Planning Development and Special Initiatives Division, CPEC Authority, Privatization Division, Religious Affairs and Inter Faith Harmony Division, Science and Technology Division, States and Frontier Regions and Water Resources and no cut motions were moved on these demands for grants.

Hammad agreed that no cut would be made on budget of National Assembly and Senate and Finance Division would follow the speaker office's directions in that regard.

According to the details, the house has approved Rs222,643,000 for Climate Change Division, Rs189,014000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs621,953,000 for Commerce Division, Rs5,780,405,000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs.

201,23,000 Communications Division, Rs10,975,578,000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs21,414,250,000 for Pakistan Post, Rs527,173,000 for Defence Division, Rs1,342,327,000 for Survey of Pakistan, Rs6,648,605,000 for government institutions in cantonment and garrisons, Rs1,290,000,000 for Defence Services, Rs641,537,000 for Defence Production Division, Rs590,693,000 for Economic Affairs Division, Rs2,386,851,000 for miscellaneous expenditure of the same division, Rs177,275,000 for Power Division, Rs104,785,000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs368,719,000 for Petroleum Division, Rs213,937,000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs10,000,000,000 for miscellaneous expenditure of the same division, Rs583,317,000 for Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs1,635,794,000 for Foreign Affairs Division, Rs3,026,705,000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs17,110,060,000 for Foreign Affairs, Rs187,713,000 for Housing and Works Division, Rs273,544,000 for Human Rights Division, Rs102,635,000 for miscellaneous expenditure of the same division, Rs569771000 for Information and Broadcasting Division, Rs1,284,320,000 for other expenditure of the same division, Rs6,111,128,000 for miscellaneous expenditure of the same division, Rs870,456,000 for Information Service Abroad, Rs382,137,000 for Kashmir Affairs, Gilgit Baltistan Division, Rs620,000,000 for Gilgit Baltistan, Rs429,639,000 for Law and Justice Division, Rs5,080,805,000 and for National Accountability Bureau.