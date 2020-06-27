National Assembly approves five govt demands for Industries, FATF Secretariat worth Rs. 11.215 billion

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The National Assembly on Saturday approved five demands for grants of Industries and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) secretariat worth Rs. 11,215,460,000 by rejecting all cut motions on them.

The House approved demands for grant worth Rs. 320,098,000 for Industries and Production division; Rs 952,354,000 in respect of other expenditure of industries and production division; Rs 9,058,905,000 in respect of miscellaneous expenditures of industries and production division; and Rs 800,000,000 in respect of capital outlay on industrial development.

Meanwhile the NA also approved demand for grant worth of Rs 84,103,000 for FATF Secretariat.

The House rejected all cut motions on aforementioned demands for grants.

Responding to these cut motions, the Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said that auto-mobile policy would be revised and all safety measures would be ensured in it.

He said that ranking of Pakistan has improved in Ease of Doing business while 14 out of 27 targets set for FATF have been met while action is underway on remaining 13 targets.

Hammad Azhar said that Pakistan was put on grey list of FATF during previous tenure of PML-N. He said that proceedings of FATF were suspended for six months due to COVID-19 and every possible effort was underway to pursue all targets.